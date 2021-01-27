Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $8.75

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $8.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.30% from the stock’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 11,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

