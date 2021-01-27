Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.65

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.65 and last traded at $109.64, with a volume of 51335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,501.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,905 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

