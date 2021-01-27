STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €38.50 ($45.29) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($40.56).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €32.70 ($38.47) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.24.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

