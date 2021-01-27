STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €38.50 ($45.29) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($40.56).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €32.70 ($38.47) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.24.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

