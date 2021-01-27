STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

STM traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

