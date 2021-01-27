Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 27th (ALV, AMKBY, AQN, ARRJF, BBBY, BRLXF, EBKDY, LGGNY, NTXFY, RBSPF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 27th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

