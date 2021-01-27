Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 27th (ALV, AMKBY, AQN, ARRJF, BBBY, BRLXF, EBKDY, LGGNY, NTXFY, RBSPF)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 27th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.