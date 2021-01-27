StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.46 and last traded at $69.46. 4,042,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,870,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

