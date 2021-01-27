Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $45.12. Approximately 3,168,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,925,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

