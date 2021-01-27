Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 increased their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

NYSE BA opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

