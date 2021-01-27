Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

WMT stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

