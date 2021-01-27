Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

