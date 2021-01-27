Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1,378.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.16. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

