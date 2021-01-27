Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $343.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.50 and a 200 day moving average of $326.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

