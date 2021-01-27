Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 312,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

