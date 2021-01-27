Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 606,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

