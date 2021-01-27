Stratis Price Reaches $0.60 (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Stratis has a market cap of $59.82 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00023982 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.