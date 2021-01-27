Streamit Coin (STREAM) Trading 71.8% Higher This Week

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $8,095.72 and approximately $54.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/