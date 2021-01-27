Strong (STRONG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $224,270.00

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Strong has a market cap of $116.78 million and $224,270.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $35.65 or 0.00118013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00297820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00071238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00037634 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

