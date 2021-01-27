StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $435,986.78 and $77.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 8% against the dollar. One StrongHands token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,322,580,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,909,386,046 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.