Strs Ohio Acquires 106,335 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.51% of Signature Bank worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $166.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

