Strs Ohio Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

