Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.24.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

