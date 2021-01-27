Strs Ohio Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.29% of Trex worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

