Strs Ohio Has $29.46 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

