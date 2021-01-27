Strs Ohio Has $34.14 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.