Strs Ohio Has $41.38 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

