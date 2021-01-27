Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $245.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.