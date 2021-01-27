Strs Ohio Purchases 24,773 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $244,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 177,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

