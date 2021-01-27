Strs Ohio Purchases 513,266 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,115 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,266 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.