Strs Ohio Sells 131,112 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,112 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

