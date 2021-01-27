Strs Ohio Sells 150,025 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,025 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $28,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.