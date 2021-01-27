Strs Ohio Sells 166,029 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,029 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Masco worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

