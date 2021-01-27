Strs Ohio Sells 25,105 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

