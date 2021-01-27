Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $30,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $268.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

