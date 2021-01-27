Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.80-9.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

Shares of SYK traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.75. 1,485,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Stryker alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.