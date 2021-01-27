Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.12. Stryker also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.80-9.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.75. 1,485,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. TheStreet raised Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.