Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 350 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $21,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $87,442.74.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. 908,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,499. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

