Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SSBI stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

