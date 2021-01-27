Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.77

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $18.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 219,803 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $99.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Summit State Bank worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

