Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.60. 889,225,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 405,419,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $666.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 7.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

