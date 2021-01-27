SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of SPWR opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

