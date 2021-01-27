SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Down 6.9%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,777,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,864,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

