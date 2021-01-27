Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.31. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 457,468 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 775,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$186,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$434,835.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

