Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 4,664 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 5,340,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

