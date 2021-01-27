suterusu One Day Trading Volume Hits $177,233.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $177,233.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One suterusu token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.94 or 0.04398556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018014 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

