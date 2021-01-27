suterusu (SUTER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,788.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $140,788.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.92 or 0.04502064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018051 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

