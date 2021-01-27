Swarm Trading Up 0.4% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $10,643.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

