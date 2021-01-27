Swipe (SXP) Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $103.15 million and $325.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069098 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.00900367 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006546 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00052340 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.15 or 0.04447676 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015572 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017875 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
