Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TPK.TO) (TSE:TPK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TPK.TO) (TSE:TPK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.51. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TPK.TO) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TPK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TPK)

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

