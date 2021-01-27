Switch Achieves Market Capitalization of $232,099.70 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Switch has a total market capitalization of $232,099.70 and approximately $124,379.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Switch has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00071699 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003808 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003157 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

