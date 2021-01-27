Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.27 ($128.55).

FRA SY1 opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

